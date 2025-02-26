Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.640-7.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.
ZD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
