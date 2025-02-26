ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. ZimVie updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.950 EPS.
ZimVie Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of ZIMV stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. 185,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,131. The company has a market capitalization of $361.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ZimVie has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.40.
