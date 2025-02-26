ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. ZimVie updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.950 EPS.

ZimVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZIMV stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. 185,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,131. The company has a market capitalization of $361.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ZimVie has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

