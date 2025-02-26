ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Shares of ZI opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

