ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $11.18. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 7,895,253 shares traded.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

