10,300 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Bought by Carlson Capital L.P.

Carlson Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. BOK Financial accounts for approximately 0.6% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 28.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 223,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 48,942 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BOK Financial by 55.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 309.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,984,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth $1,923,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $106.60 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

