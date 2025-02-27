10,531 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 158.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 765 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 12,142.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 34.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.36.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

