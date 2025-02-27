15,808 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Purchased by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SBSW opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

