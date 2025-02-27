17,000 Shares in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Purchased by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 403.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 46.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 23,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $192,998.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,807.44. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $45,938.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,036.40. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,699 shares of company stock worth $8,628,124 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.33. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Several brokerages have commented on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

