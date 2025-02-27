19,078 Shares in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Acquired by Brueske Advisory Services LLC

Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. iShares MSCI Italy ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

EWI opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $41.90.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

