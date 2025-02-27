47,600 Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

