56,400 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,249,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after acquiring an additional 642,322 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 209.3% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 325,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 220,360 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 602,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,532,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 938.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

NYSE CWEN opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.73 million. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.4312 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,011.22. This represents a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

