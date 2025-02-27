5,655 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Brueske Advisory Services LLC

Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 150.2% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,215,000 after buying an additional 63,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $89.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $78.36 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

