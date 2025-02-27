Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 145,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $121.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.68. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.22 and a fifty-two week high of $123.56.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.