Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,900 shares, an increase of 1,280.4% from the January 31st total of 57,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Achilles Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 555.8% in the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,828 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACHL stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 94,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.32. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

