Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,446 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $441.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

