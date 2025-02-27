Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,974 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $441.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $439.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

