Advisor OS LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.07 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

