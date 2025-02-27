Advisor OS LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $192.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $168.85 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.52 and its 200 day moving average is $190.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

