Advisor OS LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equifax by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $244.22 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.62 and a 200-day moving average of $272.14.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.13.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

