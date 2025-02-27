Advisor OS LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $736,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,601,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,231,000 after buying an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after acquiring an additional 85,759 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $168.07 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.79 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.70 and a 200-day moving average of $187.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,120.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CLSA downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

