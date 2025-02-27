Advisor OS LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 57.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total transaction of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.00.

Watsco stock opened at $498.19 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $383.06 and a one year high of $571.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.51%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

