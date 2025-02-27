Advisor OS LLC Has $805,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,825.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $959,761.11. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.6 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $416.00 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.00 and a twelve month high of $445.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.