AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.83.
AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Shares of AER opened at $102.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. AerCap has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $107.36.
AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. Research analysts predict that AerCap will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
