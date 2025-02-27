agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Get agilon health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGL

agilon health Trading Down 9.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AGL stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other news, Director Karen Mcloughlin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,965.20. This trade represents a 51.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Wulf purchased 45,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,369.94. This represents a 27.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 77,500 shares of company stock worth $169,600 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,331,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in agilon health by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,212,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2,251.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 1,941,993 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1,042.7% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,108,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,924,157 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,541,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 1,498,524 shares during the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.