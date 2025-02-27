Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.58.
In related news, Director David Alexander Fleck purchased 2,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,700.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.
