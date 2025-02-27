Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Takes $541,000 Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZDEK. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, FSR Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter worth $311,000.

ZDEK stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05.

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

