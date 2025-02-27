Allot Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,015 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 134% compared to the typical volume of 861 put options.

Institutional Trading of Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 345.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Allot Communications worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Price Performance

ALLT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,425. The company has a market cap of $238.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading

