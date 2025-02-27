Alphatec Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,654 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,337 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphatec
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec
Institutional Trading of Alphatec
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 973.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Alphatec by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alphatec Stock Performance
Alphatec stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. 1,187,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,041. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Alphatec has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $15.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alphatec
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.