Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $199.31 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $171.84 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.23.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

