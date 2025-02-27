Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 977,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,808 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.9% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $226,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Broadcom by 856.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,101,000 after buying an additional 908,585 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $212.94 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.28 and its 200-day moving average is $191.46. The firm has a market cap of $998.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,728,221.66. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

