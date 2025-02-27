Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,589 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 281.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. The trade was a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

