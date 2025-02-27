Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.37.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. This represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $151.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.34. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $155.18.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.41%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

