Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,470 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,924,000 after acquiring an additional 792,849 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 627.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 496.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 473.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 683.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $145.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.14 and a 200-day moving average of $153.64. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $131.39 and a one year high of $223.98.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,577.60. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

