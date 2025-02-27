Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,755 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 591.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 31,269 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 715.6% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

DD opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.21 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 91.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

