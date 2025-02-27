Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,867,000 after purchasing an additional 271,381 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 262,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.85. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

