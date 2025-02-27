American Public Education’s (APEI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $377.62 million, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. American Public Education has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $23.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in American Public Education by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 353,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 75,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

