American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get American States Water alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AWR

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.35.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 16.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 77,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 110.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.