American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,642,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,934,000 after buying an additional 2,152,646 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2,723.4% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,173,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,924,091,000 after purchasing an additional 635,726 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in American Tower by 270.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 466,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,553,000 after purchasing an additional 340,742 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in American Tower by 88.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 710,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,286,000 after purchasing an additional 333,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $200.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.96. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

