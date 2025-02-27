American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.310-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Tower also updated its FY25 guidance to $10.31 to $10.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Get American Tower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.89. 820,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.96. American Tower has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.