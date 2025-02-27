AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07, Zacks reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $73.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

