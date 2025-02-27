AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmmPower Price Performance

Shares of AMMPF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 44,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,605. AmmPower has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Get AmmPower alerts:

About AmmPower

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.