AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AmmPower Price Performance
Shares of AMMPF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 44,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,605. AmmPower has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
About AmmPower
