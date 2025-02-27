Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

COWS traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 21,603 shares during the period.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

