Analysts Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) PT at $284.05

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $282.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.41. The company has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $2,990,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.