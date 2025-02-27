Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MediaAlpha (MAX)

MediaAlpha (NYSE: MAX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2025 – MediaAlpha had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – MediaAlpha had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – MediaAlpha had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – MediaAlpha had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – MediaAlpha had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – MediaAlpha had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – MediaAlpha had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 4.4 %

MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 492,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $629.64 million, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.12. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 157.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

