Apriem Advisors Sells 14 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Apriem Advisors reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $990.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $423.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $827.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

