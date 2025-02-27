Apriem Advisors Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Apriem Advisors lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 48.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.32.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

