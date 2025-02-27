Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Issues Earnings Results

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Ardent Health Partners updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.730-2.010 EPS.

Ardent Health Partners Stock Down 3.4 %

ARDT opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. Ardent Health Partners has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

