Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given a C$82.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$82.00 target price on Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.60.

ATZ stock opened at C$67.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$31.82 and a twelve month high of C$73.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 29,966 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.96, for a total value of C$1,976,557.36. Also, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$493,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,298 shares of company stock worth $3,801,028 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

