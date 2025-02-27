ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 199,110 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 1.6 %

URGN stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $20.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,853.52. This trade represents a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UroGen Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URGN

UroGen Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.