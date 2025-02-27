ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 10,484 Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETHA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,847,000. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,077,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,649,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:ETHA opened at $17.66 on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.

